BECKLEY, WV (WOAY-TV) – The Beckley / Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit arrested a 51-year-old from Beckley for having meth and marijuana.

Investigators say Anslem Holder had 15 ounces of meth and 4 ounces of weed.

They also found 9 guns.

The street value of the drugs is estimated at $85-thousand.

Holder posted a $25-thousand bond after being arraigned..

