RALEIGH CO., WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Dustin Williams Tuesday for having material showing children engaged in sexually explicit situations and having child erotica.

The 43-year-old lives in the Dry Hill Rd. area.

Investigators say Williams had several hundred pictures of young female children portrayed in a sexual manner. They ranged in age from 6-years-old to early teens.

He’s in the Southern Regional Jail under a $5,000 bond.

