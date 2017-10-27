Beckley man accused of setting girlfriend on fire waives 2nd hearing

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (BY: MIKE MCCULLOUGH, WV METRONEWS) — The case of Dwayne Michael Lane, 47 of Beckley, is now heading to a Raleigh County grand jury after he waived his second hearing Friday morning.

The scheduled hearing was on charges of kidnapping, domestic battery and child neglect. Lane waived his first hearing, scheduled for October 16, for first degree murder and arson charges.

An earlier attempted murder charge was dropped when the victim, Belinda Cox, 48, died from her injuries at a Pittsburgh burn center on October 4.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments