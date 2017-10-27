    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Beckley man accused of setting girlfriend on fire waives 2nd hearing
    CrimeWatchFeatured

    Beckley man accused of setting girlfriend on fire waives 2nd hearing

    Scott PickeyBy Oct 27, 2017, 11:35 am

    10
    0
    Advertisement

    BECKLEY, WV (BY: MIKE MCCULLOUGH, WV METRONEWS) — The case of Dwayne Michael Lane, 47 of Beckley, is now heading to a Raleigh County grand jury after he waived his second hearing Friday morning.

    The scheduled hearing was on charges of kidnapping, domestic battery and child neglect. Lane waived his first hearing, scheduled for October 16, for first degree murder and arson charges.

    An earlier attempted murder charge was dropped when the victim, Belinda Cox, 48, died from her injuries at a Pittsburgh burn center on October 4.

    Click here to read more.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostWV Lottery ending Hot Lotto, changing Mega Millions games
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives