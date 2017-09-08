Beckley Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast Friday the 15th

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The Kiwanis Club of Beckley’s annual Pancake Day fundraiser is set for Friday, Sept. 15, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at First Christian Church in Beckley, on the corner of Prince and Fayette streets.

All proceeds from the event go toward the club’s projects for children, including support for Key Clubs at Raleigh County high schools, Kick It Again soccer equipment collection and distribution, Christmas shopping with local teens in need, and other service projects.

Tickets are $5 and include three pancakes, a sausage patty and syrup. They may be purchased in advice on the Beckley Kiwanis Club website, http://beckleykiwanis.portalbuzz.com/, or at the door. Credit cards are welcome. Meals may be carry-out or dine-in, and delivery is available for large quantity orders. To place an order for carry-out, call 304-252-8597 after 7 a.m. on the 15th.

WVU-Tech students receive a $1 discount when they show their student ID at the door.

For more information about this 36th annual Phil McDaniel/Mike Hunt Memorial Pancake Day and other Kiwanis Club of Beckley events, visit the club website listed above or its Facebook page, Kiwanis Club of Beckley, WV.

Guests are welcome at the club’s weekly meetings, at noon on the first, second and fourth Thursdays of each month, and at 5:30 p.m., on the third Thursdays, all at IHOP on Harper Road.

