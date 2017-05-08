Beckley, Elkview students chosen as Presidential Scholars

CHARLESTON, WV (BY: JAKE JARVIS, CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) – A woman from Elkview and a man from Beckley were chosen as West Virginia’s Presidential Scholars this year, one of the highest honors a graduating high school senior can achieve.

Kathryn Wantlin and Landon Buckland were told they won last week. In June, the pair will travel to Washington, D.C., to be presented a presidential medallion.

“This is such a huge honor,” Wantlin said. “I don’t think anyone goes into this expecting to receive something like this, but I definitely put in my best effort and waited to see what happened.”

Landon Buckland plans to study mathematics in college, too, but he’s headed off to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments