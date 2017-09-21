Beckley Derby Dames Last Match of the Season

Advertisement



Roller Derby is a tough, full contact sport played by women all over the world. This sport has grown since it’s resurgence in the 90s and every state in the U.S. has a team.

Towanda, Public Relations Officer, says “there is a Roller Derby Team in every country in the world. The 2016 championship was on ESPN.”

The local Beckley Area Derby Dames has their last game this Saturday. The doors will open at 7:00 pm and tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Roller Derby is more than just a full contact game, being mean, and being aggressive.

The sport is about friendship, camaraderie, and

of course community.The Derby Dames have given so much to Beckley so come out to Macarthur Skating Rink this Saturday at 7:00 pm and, not only get an evening of entertainment, but support a local team that supports the Beckley community.

