Beckley Council, chamber support keeping tolls

RALEIGH CO., WV (THE REGISTER-HERALD) — At the request of a Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce representative, Beckley Common Council has submitted a resolution to the West Virginia Legislature, asking state lawmakers to continue toll collection on the West Virginia Turnpike.

Around $90 million is collected in annual toll revenues, with $67 million coming from out-of-state drivers who prefer the Turnpike, officials reported.

Under current state law, toll collections will cease and the Commissioner of Highways will assume oversight of the Turnpike in 2019 if legislators fail to amend current legislation, taking around $2 billion in tolls from the state over a 30-year period and requiring taxpayers to pay for the upkeep of the 88-mile Turnpike system.

