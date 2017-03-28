Beckley cop graduates from FBI National Academy

QUANTICO, VA (NEWS RELEASE) — The Beckley Police Department and the City of Beckley would like to congratulate Lieutenant Det. David S. Allard for graduating from the FBI National Academy Program at Quantico, Virginia. The 267th Session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 48 states. Included in the class are members of law enforcement agencies from the District of Columbia, 25 international countries, three military organizations, and eight federal civilian organizations.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy Program, held at the FBI Academy, offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training for selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

FBI Director James Comey was the principal speaker at the ceremony.

Training for the program is provided by the FBI Academy instructional staff, Special Agents, and other staff members holding advanced degrees, many of whom are recognized internationally in their fields of expertise.

Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia due to the accreditation by the university of the many courses offered.

A total of 49,913 graduates now represent the alumni of the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.

Comments

comments