Beckley Community Helping Prevent Drug Abuse

The rates of prescription drug abuse are becoming higher and higher each year, especially in West Virginia, but residents in Beckley are working hard to put a stop to it.

The Beckley Police Department and The Drug Enforcement Administration gave the public an opportunity to drop off any unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday.

People of all ages came in with expired, unused, or unwanted drugs.

This year will mark the 13th opportunity in seven years for the public to help our community prevent pill abuse.

Alex McGhee, Patrolman for The Beckley Police Department, said, “I believe it’s important because you don’t want these drugs in the wrong hands. They can have a very addictive tendency. You don’t want this out in the street.”

The service was held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Raleigh County Commission on Aging in Beckley.

