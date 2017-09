Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Applebee’s shut their doors earlier this week.

Applebee’s located on Hylton Lane closed indefinitely this week.

The company announced earlier this year they would be closing around 130 Applebee’s and I-Hop Restaurants and the Beckley location is the latest closing.

A sign posted on the front door suggests traveling to one of their nearby locations.

The closest Applebee’s to Beckley is located in Lewisburg and Summersville.

