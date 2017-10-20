Basketball Preseason Polls Announced

Advertisement



WOAY – The Big 12 Conference released its men’s basketball preseason poll, with West Virginia picked to finish second in the league behind Kansas. The Mountaineers – who are #10 in the first preseason coaches poll – open their season November 10 in Germany against Texas A&M.

WVU Tech’s men’s basketball was picked third in the River States Conference poll. The Golden Bears are coming off an NAIA Tournament appearance a year ago, and have five players on their roster originally from Southern West Virginia.

The Lady Golden Bears are projected to finish fifth in the RSC, tied with Rio Grande. Both Golden Bear teams hold their first home games on Wednesday, November 1 in Beckley.

