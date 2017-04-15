WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – April 14

Matt DigbyBy Apr 15, 2017, 00:10 am

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Wyoming East 6, Oak Hill 2 (video highlights above)

Fayetteville 9, Valley 4 (completed game from Tuesday)

Fayetteville 7, Valley 6

Summers County 10, Westside 0 (game one of doubleheader)

Summers County 12, Westside 0 (game two of doubleheader)

James Monroe 7, Princeton 5

Independence 7, Point Pleasant 6

Bridgeport 16, Woodrow Wilson 7

Fairmont Senior 15, Woodrow Wilson 4

Martinsburg 9, Greenbrier East 5

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Midland Trail 10, Woodrow Wilson 5

Parkersburg 6, Fayetteville 3

Shady Spring 11, Knott County (KY) 3

Elmwood (OH) 11, Shady Spring 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

West Virginia 5, TCU 4

Florida Atlantic 7, Marshall 3

WV Wesleyan 10, Concord 8 (game one of doubleheader)

Concord 18, WV Wesleyan 5 (game two of doubleheader) (video highlights above)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Concord 7, Fairmont State 6 (game one of doubleheader)

Fairmont State 7, Concord 2 (game two of doubleheader)

Marshall 2, Florida International 1 (game one of doubleheader)

Florida International 8, Marshall 4 (game two of doubleheader)

