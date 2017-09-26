Bank suing Gov. Justice for $4.2M over unpaid helicopter loan

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (BY: LACIE PIERSON, THE CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) – A Rhode Island-based bank is suing Gov. Jim Justice and two of his companies, claiming the governor and his companies owe them $4.2 million on a loan used to purchase a helicopter.

Citizens Asset Finance Inc. filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of New York in U.S. District Court on Sept. 18, claiming Justice’s companies have continued to use the helicopter despite not having made a payment on the loan since April 7.

Justice is named as a defendant in the lawsuit along with Justice Aviation, LLC, James C. Justice Companies, Inc. in an amended complaint filed in federal court on Sept. 21. Justice’s daughter, Jill Justice, also is named as a borrower for the loan in the lawsuit.

Attorneys for Citizens Asset said Justice and his companies owe them $4,290,297.33, in addition to other costs, expenses and attorneys’ fees.

