Backyard Brawl Renewed in Women’s Hoops

The Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt was recently renewed for football and basketball, and now women’s basketball has been added to the list. The schools announced Thursday that the Lady Mountaineers and the Lady Panthers will play a home and home series beginning in Morgantown on December 7th. West Virginia leads the series all-time with a 26-19 mark, but the two teams haven’t faced one another since 2012, when WVU won 60-42. This marks the second renewal of a regional rivalry for West Virginia, the other being Virginia Tech in this year’s Paradise Jam in November.

