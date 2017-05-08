Autobiography tells musical story of Oak Hill’s McCoy

CHARLESTON, WV (BY: ABBY FREELAND, CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) — From Ann Margret to Bob Dylan and George Jones to Simon & Garfunkel, Nashville harmonica virtuoso and multi-instrumentalist Charlie McCoy has contributed to some of the most successful recordings of country, pop and rock music of the last six decades.

As the leader of the “Hee Haw” television show’s Million-Dollar Band, McCoy spent more than two decades appearing on the screens of country music fans around the United States. As a solo artist, he has entertained audiences across North America, Europe and Japan and has earned numerous honors as a result.

“Fifty Cents and a Box Top: The Creative Life of Nashville Session Musician Charlie McCoy,” written by McCoy and Travis D. Stimeling, offers rare firsthand insights into life in the recording studio, on the road and on the small screen as Nashville became a leading center of popular music production in the 1960s. During this time, the young McCoy, a West Virginia native, established himself as one of the most sought-after session musicians in the country.

No Depression magazine wrote: “We’ve been waiting for McCoy to tell us his story and can be grateful that he has now done so in such compelling and entertaining fashion.”

