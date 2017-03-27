WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Authorities still looking for missing Beckley Correctional Center inmate

By Mar 27, 2017

BECKLEY, WV (WVMETRONEWS.COM) — An inmate at the Beckley Correctional Center escaped Saturday.

Officers are looking for 41-year-old Jason Ancell – according to WV MetroNews.com. He was serving five to 10 years for fleeing from an officer in Mason County.

Ancell is described as 5-foot-7, 145 pounds and with hazel eyes. He also two tattoos: a flame on his neck and a grim reaper on his left arm.

According to the correctional center, Ancell’s vehicle is listed as a 2013 blue Dodge Dart. It has a West Virginia license plate with the number IJT696

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beckley Correctional Center at 304-256-6780.

