Attorneys: Beckley man jailed since 2013 has served enough time

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Attorneys for a Beckley man who admitted to illegally owning guns after being acquitted in a 2013 beating death say their client has spent enough time in jail.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports 38-year-old Miguel Quinones has been jailed since December 2013. He was cleared last year of murder in Kareem Hunter’s death.

After the trial, prosecutors filed federal gun charges against Quinones, who’s prohibited from having guns due to a prior conviction. He pleaded guilty this year.

Attorneys Christian Capece and Rachel Zimarowski said in a memorandum filed last week that a sentence of time served for the charges would equal around 28 months in jail. A year of his time served is for probation revocation.

Quinones’ sentencing is Thursday. He faces up to 10 years behind bars.

