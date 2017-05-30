WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Attorney General Warns Consumers of Social Media Scam

West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, is warning consumers to be on guard against impostors using social media to promise government grants.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has received numerous calls related to the bogus grants during the past few weeks. consumers report being contacted via social media by scammers who claim to be friends, family and others that the consumer trusts.

Scammers ask the consumer to send payment through a prepaid debit card, or a wire transfer, to receive a government grant that never materializes.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808

