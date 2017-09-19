Attorney General Morrisey Leads 37 States, Territories To Fight Opioid Incentives

Advertisement



West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led 37 states and territories to urge health insurance companies to examine incentives to the Opioid epidemic in West Virginia.

” The epidemic knows no boundaries and if all of us have been working to attack this problem very aggressively and holistically from a supply and demand and educational perspective,” said Attorney General Morrisey.

Attorney General Morrisey and Kentucky General Andy Beshear, spoke about the coalitions planned at a press conference at Marshall University in Huntington.

“I thank everyone who came here, who joined us this one of the since this one of the single biggest public health crisis of our time and I’m very appreciative for General Beshear to come just across the border to work with us we’ve been able to work together on a lot challenges facing our states and the opioid epidemic is certainly on the top of that list,” said Morrisey.

Attorney General Morrisey and the Kentucky general agree that the opioid epidemic is not a republican or democratic issue and join to help find a solution.

“Prescriptions in their home in a way that fully deactivated the medication and is enviormentally friendly because if you got a big prescription but you only needed a couple pills,” said Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.

The Attorney General understands the important role insurance companies play in reducing opioid prescriptions and wants to assess the positive and negative impacts and structures on the epidemic.

The incentives that will promote use of non-opioid will increase the practicality of medical providers in treatments such as: physical therapy, acupuncture, massage and non-opioid medications. Increased reliance on these alternatives will play a significant factor to the epidemic.

