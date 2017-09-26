Attention Suddenlink Customers: Changes to channels made overnight

Advertisement



OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Suddenlink’s Beckley / Oak Hill / Princeton / Hinton / Lewisburg markets have converted to an all digital system beginning today.

That means if you have an older TV, you will need to get a digital box (some do not have a monthly fee) to watch channels.

If you have a newer digital-ready TV directly connected to cable, you will need to do a channel scan to pick up the new digital signal.

Digital conversions are difficult because you never know what kind of hardware people have in their homes. Customers most likely will need a Suddenlink set-top box. You can pick one up at the Suddenlink store at 124 Beckley Crossing. Boxes should be free.

Technicians will be busy and wait times for customer service calls may be long.

For a channel listing in your area, you can find a channel guide for your set-top box at SuddenLink’s web site

