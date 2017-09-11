Area emergency agencies remember 9/11 with ‘Parade of Lights’ tonight in Beckley

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Each year the event begins with a procession of emergency vehicles. The procession of Fire, EMS, Police & other emergency agencies travel from Independence High School 850 Independence Rd. Coal City to Robert C. Byrd Drive in Sophia, Neville St., Main St., North Kanawha St., back onto Robert C. Byrd Dr., Ragland Rd. and conclude with a ceremony of reflection and prayer at the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.

Even though it is evening and darkness has fallen, the skies are bright with the reflections of the emergency vehicle lights. A medical helicopter flies over the procession, causing the American flags that were carefully placed on the fire trucks to sway in a proud victorious salute. Hundreds of supporters line the route, proudly holding American flags and cheering as the procession of emergency vehicles drive past them in silence.

It is a “silent” parade, which means no sirens are used. It is a solemn tribute to the victims that lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks in New York on September 11, 2001.

What started as a mostly Raleigh County memorial tribute has grown to become the largest 9/11 Memorial in southern WV. Previous year’s edition had emergency service agencies represented from Raleigh, Wyoming, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Boone, McDowell, Fayette, Nicholas and Greenbrier Counties. Recently the procession has grown to cover 3 miles from start to finish, close to 100 vehicles were in the procession last year.

The event this year will mark the 16th anniversary of the September 11th tragedies, and as in previous years the Emergency Service workers plan to pay their respect to those fallen by participating in the “Memorial Parade of Lights”. Another year has passed but the Emergency Service workers are determined to “Never Forget”. We are hoping once again to have a large turn-out of emergency responders. Everyone is invited to come out and show your support.

PLEASE JOIN US:

The 16th Annual September 11th

PARADE OF LIGHTS MEMORIAL TRIBUTE

Time: Line-up 5:00 to 7:00pm

Departure Time: 8:00 PM (Dusk)

Starting Location: Independence High School

850 Independence Rd. Coal City, WV

This Event is a “Silent” (emergency lights only) Memorial Parade to honor the “Fallen”- Law Enforcement, Firefighters, Emergency Medical Services, Military and other Victims of the September 11th Bombings.

We Will Not Forget!

Related

Comments

comments