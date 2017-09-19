Area CFB Player of the Week Honors

With area teams going 4-1 in Week 3 of the college football season, several of those teams had student-athletes receiving weekly honors from their respective conferences.
Virginia Tech had two honorees in Cam Phillips (ACC Receiver of the Week) and Josh Jackson (Rookie of the Week). Phillips had 189 yards receiving with three touchdowns on 14 catches, a new school record. Jackson threw for 372 yards and five touchdowns, tying Bryan Randall and Jerod Evans for the most touchdown passes in a single game in school history.
Concord also had two players receive weekly honors from the Mountain East, with Jeremiah Johnson being named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week, and Garrett Lee named the Special Teams Player of the Week. Johnson recorded two interceptions Thursday against UVa-Wise, one of them returned for a touchdown and what turned out to be the only score in the Mountain Lions’ 7-0 win. Lee averaged 41 yards on nine punts last week, and is third in the country in punting average at 45.3 yards per punt.
Drake Presley (Bluefield College) is the Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division Special Teams Player of the Week, after averaging 39 yards per punt Saturday at Southeastern. He ranks fourth in the conference in punting average, as the Rams return to Mitchell Stadium to host Georgetown College this weekend.