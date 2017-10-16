Arby’s will sell venison sandwiches on Saturday ONLY

Advertisement



(THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) – Arby’s is on a mission to have all the meats.

The purveyor of fast food roast beef sandwiches is expanding its menu nationwide for one day only. In what looks like is becoming an annual Arby’s tradition, the chain will re-release their venison burger nationwide — which they debuted last fall — while also testing elk sandwiches in three states.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, which is towards the beginning of deer hunting season in many states, Arby’s will be selling venison burgers in all 3,300 restaurants across the country. The chain did this last year for nearly a month-long period in six states and it was a big hit — some locations sold out within 15 minutes.

