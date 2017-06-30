Appeals court says EPA doesn’t have to count mining jobs impact

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A federal appeals court has ruled that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is not required to estimate the number of mining job losses that may be caused by air pollution regulations.

The ruling issued Thursday by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a West Virginia judge’s ruling that sided with coal companies. Ohio-based Murray Energy and other companies argued the EPA should have to report on potential job losses caused by its policies. The EPA under the Obama administration had appealed that ruling.

Murray Energy CEO Bob Murray has been critical of Obama administration environmental policies, saying they led to massive job losses in the coal industry.

A Murray Energy spokesman says the company plans to appeal the ruling.

Related

Comments

comments