Appalachia Service Project hosts event to honor those supporting the flood recovery efforts in Greenbrier

GREENBRIER, W. Va. (October 18, 2017) – On October 20, 2017, at 6 p.m., Appalachia Service Project (ASP) will host an event at The Greenbrier to celebrate their partners in the flood recovery effort, and all of their success over the past year.
ASP began rebuilding homes in Greenbrier County in September of 2016. Now, over a year later, close to 50 families are in brand new homes, and ASP is not done yet. But after an extended effort, ASP pauses to honor the many partners that made this incredible effort happen.
ASP CEO, Walter Crouch, commented, “The work we were able to do after the devastating floods in this area would have never been possible without the amazing efforts of our partners in the area. This event honors all those who helped in both big and small ways. We will recognize the following honorees:”
- Christian Aid Ministries
- Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief
- Neighbors Loving Neighbors
- Homes for White Sulphur Springs
- United Way of Greenbrier Valley
- FHLBank Pittsburgh
- Homes for West Virginia
- Cales Foundation
- Mullican Flooring
- Solid Rock Carpenters
- Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee
- Mayor Andy Pendleton
- John Crandall
- Mike Hodge
- Red Star Home Supply
- Zeb Volpe
The event will be attended by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, ASP’s Board of Directors, and leadership team. Remarks will also be made by US Congressman Evan Jenkins, Dave Lumsden, Executive Chair of GGLTRC, and Brian Aluise, representing US Senator Joe Manchin. Musical guests include Alathea and John Wyatt.
Event Details:
Greenbrier County Flood Recovery Celebration
October 20, 2017 – 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The Greenbrier
300 West Main Street
White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia