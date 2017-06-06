Appalachia, here’s your chance to weigh in on President Trump

(100 DAYS IN APPALACHIA) – Leading up to the 2016 presidential election, Appalachia was dubbed “Trump Country.” His message of restoring a downtrodden coal industry resonated with many whose lives were impacted economically and culturally by the extractive resource that’s historically been a cornerstone of the region’s identity.

Despite his huge win in the region, there have been pockets of opposition to Trump and a sharp resistance to his administration’s policies and proposed budget.

Knowing the disparate views in the region on the new president, 100 Days in Appalachia wants to hear from those here who have been affected — for better or for worse — by the Trump Administration so far.

We invite you to candidly share your thoughts using the form found here.

