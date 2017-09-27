Advertisement



Take The Time To Be A Friend school tour made a stop at Beckley Elementary this afternoon.

This anti-bully concert encourages kids to live a bully-free life through friendship. The tour does about 20 shows a month in public schools all across the United States and Canada. The members of the group are both from Atlanta, Georgia but consider this area to be home.

“We are from Atlanta, GA but we got started right here in the Mountain State in West Virginia so we still consider this home,” said group member Isaac Dillard.

The group will be holding a Unity Concert at 6:00 pm Thursday evening at Stratton Elementary School.

