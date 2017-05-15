Annual Police Memorial Remembers Those Lost, Honors Those Who Serve

More than 150 officers have died in the line of duty since the history of our state, and the Annual Police Memorial Service honors them and their families to let them know their loved ones will never be forgotten.

“They are the heroes of law enforcement, the 156 of them that have passed on before hand, and the families are the heroes that are honored here today.”

Over 50 law enforcement officers from various police departments in West Virginia, and dozens of residents and families, gathered in front of the Fayette County Courthouse to remember their fallen brothers and sisters.

While the ceremony mourned those who are gone, the sister of one fallen officer says the memorial is also important for current law enforcement.

Robin Smith, sister of fallen officer Chuck Smith, said, “It’s so humbling to see his name, and everybody else’s name, to be honored the way that it is because there is so much police hate right now, so to see so many supporters of the fallen officers and the officers that are still serving… it’s just, it’s amazing.”

This year’s gathering had a special surprise… a black granite monument was put in place to honor the fallen heroes from right here in Fayette County.

The memorial is engraved with the names of the seven officers who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our community.

This memorial service, and the new monument, are just a couple of ways the community can show their support and appreciation for these brave men and women.

