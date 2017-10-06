Annual Doo Wop car show rolls into Charleston this week

Advertisement



Fans of antique and classic cars in the capital city area are about to get “wheel” excited.

The annual Charleston Boulevard Rod Run and Doo Wop rolls into town this week, and Kanawha Boulevard will be lined with hundreds of pampered rides that are the pride and joy of their owners.

Vehicles rumbled into Southridge Centre at Cabela’s from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, for a “cruise-in.”

Organizers said the car show will then pack Kanawha Boulevard from Capitol Street to Magic Island Thursday through Sunday. Offerings will include concerts, vendors and concessions, fireworks and various car show competitions.

The car show opens at 8 a.m. Thursday and will feature the following music — doo wop, rock’n’roll and golden hits featuring Noel Richardson at 7 p.m.; The Pennington Project at 7:30 p.m.; and The Esquires at 8:30 p.m.

On Friday, the car show opens at 8 a.m. and will feature the following music — doo wop, rock’n’roll and golden hits featuring Noel Richardson at 7 p.m. and the Audio Outlaws at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s car show also opens at 8 a.m. Highlights will include monster truck action beginning at 3:15 p.m. at Magic Island and the following music – Crimson Conspiracy II at 7:30 p.m. and Dressed to Kill at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will cap off the evening.

The car show wraps up on Sunday, opening at 8 a.m. and offering an automotive swap meet from 8 a.m. to noon on the Boulevard and a worship service at 10 a.m. on the Schoenbaum Stage.

