Annual Charleston Heart Walk benefits American Heart Association

The American Heart Association partnered with community businesses and families Saturday for the 2017 Charleston Heart Walk.

Thousands of people gathered at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex in the fight against heart disease and stroke early this morning.

Heart disease is the number one killer in the United States. Strokes are number five.

urvivors wore special caps so people could spot them in the crowd. Red caps signified heart disease, and white caps were worn by stroke survivors.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans, West Virginians and women. And stroke is number five. We don’t have to look too far to find someone that we know whether it’s a friend or family member,” Heart Walk director Ashley Fisher said.

All proceeds from the event go to the American Heart Association.

