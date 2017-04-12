WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Local News Animals Rescued From A&A Farms
Local NewsStateTop Stories

Animals Rescued From A&A Farms

Katherine ErnstBy Apr 12, 2017, 12:54 pm

64
0

More than 100 animals have been rescued from a West Virginia Farm after complaints of suspected neglect and sightings of loose animals.

News outlets report– the Putnam County Animal Shelter called in support to assist with the largest seizure in recent county history. The animals were found in cramped and dirty quarters without adequate food at A&A farms, a self-designated shelter. Six of the animals were found dead.

According to unnamed humane officials,
the farm is run by Mark Andy Santee, who will be formally charged with multiple counts of abuse and neglect. Santee disputes the claims, saying that he’s spent around $90,000 to care for the animals while going through a divorce. He says he was going to register as a charity but a pig ate the paperwork.

Comments

comments

Previous PostMcDowell Co., couple shot; dead for days
Katherine Ernst

She went on to attend Salisbury University, graduating with a B.A degree in Media Production. She has worked for NHL Network, Tupelo Honey Raycom: New York Giants, NFL Films, HLN, What Matters Most & Ocean Happening. Read More

Related articles

A Little Girl With A Big Dream – To Stop Bullying

Miner Hiring Event

Students At Fayette Tech

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives