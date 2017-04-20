WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home Sports Andrew Barbera Signs With Concord
SportsSports FeaturesSports News

Andrew Barbera Signs With Concord

Matt DigbyBy Apr 20, 2017, 00:28 am

1
0

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson senior Andrew Barbera signed a letter of intent Wednesday to run both cross country and track & field at Concord University next year.

Barbera plans to major in history, with goals to become a teacher.

He credits a strong support group for his success at the high school level, and looks forward to setting high personal standards as both a student and as an athlete.

Barbera is one of several area student-athletes to sign letters of intent this week. Fellow Flying Eagle Makenzi Coulter will play volleyball at Concord; Fairan Gill of Midland Trail will continue her softball career at Glenville State; Greater Beckley’s Lauren Smith will play basketball at Bob Jones University.

Comments

comments

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Related articles

Concord Football Prepares for Spring Game

HS Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – April 18

College Baseball Weekly Honors – April 10

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives