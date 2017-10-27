    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Politics ANALYSIS: Trump wants subsidies for coal companies, not health insurers
    PoliticsTop Stories

    ANALYSIS: Trump wants subsidies for coal companies, not health insurers

    Scott PickeyBy Oct 27, 2017, 12:32 pm

    9
    0
    Advertisement

    WASHINGTON (BY: Z BYRON WOLF, CNN) – Here are two headlines from recent weeks that don’t share a specific link, but tell you a lot about what’s going with the federal government right now.

    1. Trump will end health care cost-sharing subsidies — CNN Politics, October 13
    2. Subsidy plan for coal and nuclear plants ‘will cost US taxpayers $10.6bn a year’ — The Guardian, October 27
    What do coal companies have to do with health insurance companies? Not subsidies, apparently. Both of the stories above are worth a read. And both subsidies have arguments on either side.
    But there is a clear and undeniable disconnect on the idea of government bailouts. It’s OK for the government to subsidize coal power, but not for the government to subsidize insurers providing health coverage. Trump has said Obamacare is failing — according to Trump — his efforts to sabotage it notwithstanding.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostThis mystery object may be our first visitor from another solar system
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives