UNDATED (THE STATE JOURNAL) — The stars and crew of “American Pickers” will be searching antiques collections and filming episodes in West Virginia in May.

“American Pickers” is a History Channel documentary series about antique “picking” – buying valuable old things to resell at a profit.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads on large, private collections of antiques. They are not interested in stores, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public, producers said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Comments

comments