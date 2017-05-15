‘American Idol’ reboot eyes Katy Perry as judge, Post-Oscars launch on ABC

HOLLYWOOD, CA (DEADLINE) — The race for A-list judges/coaches between NBC’s The Voice and ABC’s rebooted American Idol continues. After The Voice signed two of the most famous Idol alums, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson, American Idol is in negotiations with the hard-to-get Katy Perry, who had turned down previous offers to be a judge on singing competitions, including Idol when it was on Fox.

Perry, whose potential involvement in Idol was first reported by TMZ, would be looking to join host Ryan Seacrest who also is in talks to resume his duties on the revamp. Both are expected to command marquee salaries for what is shaping to be a big-budget Idol reboot.

