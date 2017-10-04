ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION TO HONOR LOCAL GROUP WITH THE ‘SHOW YOUR LOVE’ AWARD

Advertisement



Beckley, W.Va. – The Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter will honor local The Longest Day® team Beckley WV Rocks at an awards ceremony on Friday, October 6, from

11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging in Beckley. Team captain Sofia Salon will be presented with the Show Your Love Award for her team’s dedication to our mission of a world without Alzheimer’s through their fundraising and awareness efforts.

Sofia Salon, a Woodrow Wilson High School senior, along with many friends, family members, and community partners holds the West Virginia Chapter’s largest fundraising event, The Longest Day Rock-a-thon. Each year the Rock-a-thon has increased in revenue and awareness, raising over $50,000 to date. Those funds allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide care and support to those affected by Alzheimer’s disease as well as fund vital research for a cure.

Sofia wants to see an end to Alzheimer’s disease. Her grandparents are facing Alzheimer’s disease and that makes this event so much more than just a fundraiser. “It’s not like I’ve done anything huge, but I believe if everyone served where they were called, we would have a whole lot less to cry about and a whole lot more to smile about,” said Sofia. “Go be with your family, help and acknowledge those who are feeling challenged right now, and of course, continue joining us on The Longest Day.”

The Longest Day is a sunrise-to-sunset team event to raise funds to fuel the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. On The Longest Day, thousands of people nationwide complete approximately 16 hours of activity ranging from running, cooking and knitting to playing cards, to honor those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.

WHAT: Alzheimer’s Association’s Show Your Love Award Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, October 6

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

WHERE: Raleigh County Commission on Aging

1614 S Kanawha Street

Beckley, WV 25801

CONTACT: Nikki Kinder, 304.730.1707

The Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research in West Virginia. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information, visit alz.org/wv or call 800.272.3900.

