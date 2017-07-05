WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
#AlmostHeaven, Bridge Walk scored as major success for West Virginia tourism

FAYETTE CO., WV (BY: LINDA HARRIS, THE STATE JOURNAL) – West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby wants to keep the volume turned up after what she describes as an incredibly successful social media campaign designed to tell the world “Wild & Wonderful” is more than just a catch-phrase.

“We’re thrilled,” Ruby said. “We knew we were doing something very unique.”

The Division of Tourism and National Geographic Travel partnered on a Facebook live stream of the catwalk beneath the New River Gorge Bridge, which turned into the organization’s No. 1 performing Facebook live feed of all time, with more than 369,000 views since its June 20 debut.

The Bridge Walk live stream was part of the Division’s viral social media campaign encouraging “all those who love West Virginia…to share photos on social media” using the #AlmostHeaven hashtag.

Photo Courtesy: The State Journal

