Allen Loughry has been selected to serve a four-year term as Chief Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court.

The court says in a news release that it marks the first four-year term for a Chief Justice since 1888. Chief Justices’ typically serve just a one-year term.

The court voted Wednesday to change its rules and allow the Chief Justice to serve four years and be re-elected to subsequent four-year terms by a majority vote of the five-member court.

