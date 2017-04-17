Alledged Facebook killer on the loose; Daughter says victim was gentle man

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
CLEVELAND (AP) – A daughter of the elderly Cleveland man shot and killed in a gruesome video posted on Facebook says he was a gentle person, with nothing mean about him.

Debbie Godwin says her father, 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr., was shot Sunday afternoon while he was picking up aluminum cans. She says he “wasn’t harming anyone.”

Authorities are telling people in Cleveland, as well as Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan, to be on the lookout for the suspect, 37-year-old Steve Stephens.

Cleveland’s police chief is telling residents to be careful.

Debbie Godwin says her father was retired and had 10 children. She says he spent the day before the shooting doing one of the things he loved most, fishing in Lake Erie.

