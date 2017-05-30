AG’s office sets June mobile office hours in Southeastern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced today that a consumer representative from the Attorney General’s Office will meet one-on-one with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in June to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events, which are scheduled below:

June 2: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Raleigh County Public Library, 221 N. Kanawha St., Beckley

June 5: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Hinton City Hall, 322 Summers St., Hinton

June 9: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Alderson Town Hall, 202 Monroe St., Alderson

June 14: 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Scam Presentation at Union Senior Center, 58 Health Center Dr., Union

June 16: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Information Booth at the Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival, Main St., Ansted

June 17: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. Information Booth at the Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival, Main St., Ansted

June 18: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Information Booth at the Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival, Main St., Ansted

June 20: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at White Sulphur Springs City Hall, 34 W. Main St., White Sulphur Springs

June 21: 11 a.m. Scam Presentation at Oak Hill Senior Center, 108 Lewis St., Oak Hill

June 27: 11:30 a.m. Scam Presentation at Smithers Community and Senior Center, 518 Michigan Ave., Smithers

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.

