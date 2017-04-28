AG’s office announces May mobile office hours in Central and Southeastern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced today that a consumer representative from the Attorney General’s Office will meet one-on-one with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in May to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events, which are scheduled below:

May 1: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Summersville City Hall, 400 N. Broad St., Summersville

May 3: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Clay Town Hall, 956 Main St., Clay

May 5: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Mobile Office Hours at Fayette County Courthouse, 100 Court St., Fayetteville

May 9: 10 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours at Greenbrier County Courthouse, 912 Court St. N., Lewisburg

May 10: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Sutton Mayor’s Office, 450 Fourth St., Sutton

May 12: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Mount Hope City Hall, 609 Main St., Mt. Hope

May 16: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at White Sulphur Springs City Hall, 34 W. Main St., White Sulphur Springs

May 18: 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Presentation at Clay Nutrition Center, 184 Precious Maysel Rd., Clay

May 23: 10:45 a.m. – Noon Scam Presentation at Raleigh County Council on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley

May 26: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Marlinton City Hall, 709 Second Ave., Marlinton

May 30: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Rainelle City Hall, 201 Kanawha Ave., Rainelle

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

