Agencies Participate In Three-County Criminal Patrol

WEST VIRGINIA (By: Andrea Lannom, Register-Herald Reporter) – In an effort called “the 64 on 64,” several state and county agencies participated in a multi-jurisdictional patrol in three counties.

For 24 hours, starting May 19, several agencies patrolled Interstate 64 in Raleigh, Summers and Greenbrier counties watching for distracted, intoxicated, aggressive drivers along with people transporting illegal drugs through the state, according to the news release from the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The patrol has been developed and organized in an effort to allow members of the agencies to work with one another in a cross-border effort. It also served as training for future large-scale planned and emergency events, the release said.

This is one of the largest details of this type in the state, the release said.

Agencies that participated were: the West Virginia State Police, Public Service Commission’s enforcement division, Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division, Division of Corrections’ probation and parole, Department of Transportation/Division of Highways, Statewide Interoperable Radio Network, United States National Park Service/New River Gorge, Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management and 911, Raleigh County Emergency Services and Beckley/Raleigh County 911, Summers County Emergency Services and 911, Governor’s Highway Safety Program, Governor’s Commission on Drunk Driving, Greenbrier County Sheriff Department, Raleigh County Sheriff Department, Summers County Sheriff Department, Lewisburg Police Department, and prosecuting attorneys’ offices in Greenbrier, Summers and Raleigh counties.

