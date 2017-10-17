AG Morrisey claims Sen. Manchin voted FOR drug bill he’s fighting today

Advertisement



HARPERS FERRY, WV (NEWS RELEASE FROM THE MORRISEY FOR SENATE CAMPAIGN) – Patrick Morrisey’s U.S. Senate campaign released evidence demonstrating that Senator Joe Manchin’s negligence and legislative record helped fuel the opioid crisis in West Virginia. In classic Washington hypocrisy, Sen. Manchin is now backpedaling furiously, desperate to cover his tracks.

Last year, Sen. Manchin voted for S. 483, a bill that made it easier to flood the West Virginia market with opioids. The Washington Post and CBS “60 Minutes” published reports demonstrating that the bill was a tool “to weaken aggressive DEA enforcement efforts against drug distribution companies that were supplying corrupt doctors and pharmacists who peddled narcotics to the black market.”

Now, in typical D.C. fashion, Sen. Manchin is reversing his position, urging his colleagues to repeal the bill he previously voted YES on. (Washington Examiner, 10/16/17) (CBS News, 10/16/17)

The most galling aspect of Sen. Manchin’s latest flip-flop is his blatant negligence as West Virginia governor 2005-2010. Manchin oversaw an explosive increase in the number of dangerous opioids flooding into the state and overdose related deaths occurring on his watch.

“Sen. Manchin failed West Virginia while out state was flooded with dangerous pills and families lost loved ones to addiction,” Patrick Morrisey said. “Since 2013, my office has worked tirelessly to clean up the mess Sen. Manchin and Washington has caused, attacking substance abuse on every front.”

