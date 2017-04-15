“Addiction Diaries” – Special Project at Concord University

The Concord University Social Work Department is sponsoring a special project, “Addiction Diaries,” to allow students and community members to share their stories about how the opioid epidemic in Appalachia has affected them.

Victims of the addiction epidemic are encouraged to share their story by visiting Concord University, anytime from now through April 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Social Work Organization will have a table set up on the ground floor of the Student Center on the Athens campus.

Students and community members can pick up an index card, write their story and anonymously return it to the table. The anonymous stories shared will be posted in the Alexander Fine Arts Center.

This project is part of a larger event, Workforce Development Forum and Opioid Panel Discussion, being Co-Sponsored by the CU Social Work Department, West Virginia Public Broadcasting “Inside Appalachia”, Marshall University, SAMSHA, NAADAC, and WVBBHHFF.

The anonymous stories shared by students will be posted in the Alexander Fine Arts Building during the main event April 25.

For more information, contact Scott Inghram at inghramcs@concord.edu or call 304-384-5215.

