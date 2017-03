Tomorrow night, Grants supermarket presents Adairs Run at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton, WV.

Come on out to see Princeton native Todd Hanchock and his bandmates Pat Pollifrone, Ian Daugherty and Chad Yarger.

All proceeds benefit the Princeton & Bluefield locations of the Salvation Army. The event is general admission only, tickets are $15 dollars and the show begins at 7pm.

