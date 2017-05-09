Active SWV Kids Run Clubs

Active SWV has put together a Kids Run Program that has already reached 16 schools in Southern West Virginia and they are hoping to add a few more!

Kids Run Clubs seeks to help kids to develop an enjoyment and understanding of exercise, while learning healthy habits that extend beyond the program. The participants learn the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle, team building, and techniques for being a healthy runner.

Interested schools can prepare now for a fall Active SWV Kids Run Club. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.activeswv.org or call 304-254-8488.

Related

Comments

comments