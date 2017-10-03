Active SWV Hires New Community Outreach Director

Advertisement



BECKLEY– Active Southern West Virginia is pleased to announce the appointment of Erin Ellis-Reid as Director – Community Outreach. Erin succeeds Becka Lee, who was instrumental in building the foundation of the Community Captain program.

A native of Wyoming County, Erin shares her home in Oak Hill with her husband and three children. For the past 13 years, Erin has served multiple roles at Ace Adventures; CPR/First Aid/ACA Swift Water Rescue certified, experience in grant auditing, event planning, budget management, hospitality, and marketing outdoor recreation. She earned a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Health Promotions from Concord University.

Erin will be responsible for growing and managing Active SWV’s Community Captain program, which seeks to recruit, train and mentor local community members willing to motivate their friends, neighbors, and families to live a more physically active lifestyle. Erin recognizes that “West Virginia is in a health crisis of astronomical proportions and helping people understand what it means to live a healthy lifestyle will increase their quality of life.”

