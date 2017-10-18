    •
    Active House Fire in White Sulphur Springs

    Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 17, 2017, 22:40 pm

    A fire broke out at a home in Greenbrier county this evening.

    Various different fire departments responded to the scene and are still on the property fighting the fire. The Anthony Creek Volunteer Fire Department, The Anthony Creek EMS, The Lewisburg Fire Department, The White Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire department, and The Frankford Volunteer Fire Department.

    The home is on Waids Draft Road in White Sulphur Springs, but firefighters say no one was inside the home.

    This is still a very active scene, and we have a reporter on the way. As soon as we receive more information, we will continue updating you on air and online.

    Rebecca Fernandez

    Archives