ACE Adventure Opens Up New Retail Store

ACE Adventure just opened up a new retail store location. The new store is located in Fayetteville and services the wonderful outdoor community of the New River Gorge with great exploration activities. It now sells equipment for almost every outdoor adventure at this large outdoor oriented store.

Abbie Newell, Retail Operations Manager Of ACE Adventure, said, “We moved to this present location March 17th, we are hoping for better visibility, traffic flow. We have been in the New River Gorge area for almost 30 years with our raft company, ACE Adventure Gear, which is located in Oak Hill. We have everything for your paddling, hiking, climbing, and fishing needs.”

This new location is definitely worth checking out, it’s in historic downtown Fayetteville across from Secret Sandwich Society.

