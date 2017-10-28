FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
AARP Hosts Fraud Watch Network Consumer Seminar
By Daniella HankeyOct 27, 2017, 22:36 pm
0
AARP West Virginia hosted a Fraud Watch Network Consumer event earlier today to help residents and consumers understand the importance of fraud and ways to protect themselves.
Nearly 150 consumers and residents attended the seminar in efforts to fight identity theft and fraud. Presentations and a question and answer session also took place at the seminar.
“Hosting Operation Scam Jam, which is part of the AARP Fraud Watch Network, we are providing consumers with the tools and tips they need to avoid getting scammed and keep their money in their wallets, not in the bad guys pocket,” said Gaylene Miller, State Director of AARP.
If you were unable to attend the seminar and want to learn more, you can visit www.aarp.org/FraudWatchNetwork
As a recent graduate from Stetson University, Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
