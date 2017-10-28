AARP Hosts Fraud Watch Network Consumer Seminar

Advertisement



AARP West Virginia hosted a Fraud Watch Network Consumer event earlier today to help residents and consumers understand the importance of fraud and ways to protect themselves.

Nearly 150 consumers and residents attended the seminar in efforts to fight identity theft and fraud. Presentations and a question and answer session also took place at the seminar.

“Hosting Operation Scam Jam, which is part of the AARP Fraud Watch Network, we are providing consumers with the tools and tips they need to avoid getting scammed and keep their money in their wallets, not in the bad guys pocket,” said Gaylene Miller, State Director of AARP.

If you were unable to attend the seminar and want to learn more, you can visit www.aarp.org/FraudWatchNetwork

Related

Comments

comments